Andina Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 686 Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in Dillard’s by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 121,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DDS. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DDS traded down $15.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $422.15. 41,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.58 and a 52 week high of $476.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $429.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.50.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $13.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.59 by $2.10. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 32.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dillard’s

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total value of $205,605.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,794. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

Featured Stories

