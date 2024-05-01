Andina Capital Management LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Andina Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,035,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA MORT traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $10.83. 106,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,056. The company has a market cap of $259.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $12.56.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Profile

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

