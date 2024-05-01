ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $3.60 Per Share

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 3.6027 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $2.56.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance

ANPDY traded up $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.04. 3,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966. ANTA Sports Products has a 1 year low of $206.58 and a 1 year high of $310.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.80.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

