Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Short Interest Up 12.5% in April

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,520,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the March 31st total of 8,460,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

HOUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of HOUS stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10. Anywhere Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. increased its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 9,692,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,610,000 after purchasing an additional 330,288 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 1,414.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 315,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 294,932 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 279,978 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,230,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,852,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 197,696 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

