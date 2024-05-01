ARAW One Day Trading Volume Reaches $119.86 (ARAW)

ARAW (ARAW) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. ARAW has a market cap of $1.98 billion and approximately $119.86 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ARAW has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ARAW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001727 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ARAW alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,187 coins. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@arawproject. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.vip. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject.

Buying and Selling ARAW

According to CryptoCompare, “USDe (USDE) is a cryptocurrency . USDe has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of USDe is 0.99378062 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.