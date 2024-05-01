Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39, Yahoo Finance reports. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.80. 2,438,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,850. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.49.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at $29,408,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

