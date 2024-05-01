Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $9.06. 853,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,488,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

A number of analysts have commented on ARQT shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 7.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 294.85% and a negative net margin of 439.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $41,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 586.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

