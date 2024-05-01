Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Buys Shares of 15,364 Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,000.

NYSEARCA:CGBL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.07. 169,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,608. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.31. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

