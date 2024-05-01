Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Has $596,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,222,721 shares. The firm has a market cap of $112.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.79 and a 200 day moving average of $69.52.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

