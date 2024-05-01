Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Invests $217,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 44,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 12,206 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $581,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $106.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,377,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,103. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.57. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.