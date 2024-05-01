Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,493,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,688,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,264,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,613,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,123,000 after buying an additional 273,920 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,011.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after buying an additional 260,607 shares during the period.

BATS:EFG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.70. 342,996 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.80 and its 200-day moving average is $96.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

