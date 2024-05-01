Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Purchases 25,018 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,018 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGDV traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $31.58. 1,808,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,992. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $32.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.91.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

