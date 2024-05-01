Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Takes Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avory & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 205,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Price Performance

NASDAQ Z traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,201,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $61.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average of $48.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on Z shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zillow Group

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $209,262.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,375,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $56,037.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,669.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $209,262.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,375,604.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,289 shares of company stock valued at $9,642,508 in the last three months. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zillow Group

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.