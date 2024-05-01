Arnhold LLC Sells 52,695 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Arnhold LLC cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,695 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4,665.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,972,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888,907 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,455 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,259,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,094 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 305,996.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,316,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $525,810,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,552,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,975,853. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $48.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.01%.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

