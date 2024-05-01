ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. ASML accounts for approximately 0.5% of First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in ASML by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,658,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 48,040.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after acquiring an additional 245,488 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in ASML by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in ASML by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Stock Down 2.2 %

ASML stock traded down $19.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $852.84. 1,457,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,522. The company has a market cap of $336.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,056.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $954.49 and a 200-day moving average of $811.32.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

