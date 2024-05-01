Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of over $0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.21). The company issued revenue guidance of over $380 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.96 million.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

NYSE ASPN traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 918,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,453. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $84.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASPN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

