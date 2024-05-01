Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) is Glynn Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Glynn Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the period. Atlassian comprises approximately 7.8% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Atlassian worth $41,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Atlassian by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $535,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 8.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total value of $1,806,756.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,158 shares in the company, valued at $68,656,759.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total transaction of $1,806,756.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,158 shares in the company, valued at $68,656,759.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,066 shares in the company, valued at $10,018,939.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,450 shares of company stock worth $60,491,996 in the last ninety days. 40.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.22.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.45. 759,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,895. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

