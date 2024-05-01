ATOR Protocol Price Down 22.3% Over Last Week (ATOR)

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 1st. ATOR Protocol has a total market cap of $79.00 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ATOR Protocol has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. One ATOR Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.88 or 0.00003279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ATOR Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ATOR Protocol Token Profile

ATOR Protocol’s genesis date was January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol. The official message board for ATOR Protocol is medium.com/@atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official website is ator.io.

ATOR Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 90,361,503.666 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 1.63568748 USD and is down -15.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,397,965.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATOR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATOR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATOR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATOR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.