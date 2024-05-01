Atrato Onsite Energy plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.37 (LON:ROOF)

Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Atrato Onsite Energy Price Performance
Shares of Atrato Onsite Energy stock opened at GBX 72.08 ($0.91) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £108.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,800.00 and a beta of -0.16. Atrato Onsite Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 66.20 ($0.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 87.40 ($1.10). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 72.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 72.93.
Atrato Onsite Energy Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Atrato Onsite Energy
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Goldman Boosted FMC Stock’s Price Targets, Setting Up a Breakout
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Impinj Proves The Internet-of-Things (IoT) is No Fluke
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- PayPal’s Strong Earnings Growth and Strategic Evolution
Receive News & Ratings for Atrato Onsite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrato Onsite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.