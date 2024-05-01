AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 111,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.0% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 32,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.04. 21,494,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,139,637. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $121.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

