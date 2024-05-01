AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its position in AT&T by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 111,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 32,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
T has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.
AT&T Price Performance
Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.90. 31,792,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,373,371. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $120.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
