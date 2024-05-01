Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the March 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Avient Stock Performance
AVNT stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.98. The company had a trading volume of 438,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,764. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53. Avient has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $43.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.87 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avient will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avient by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,368,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,035,000 after acquiring an additional 34,399 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Avient by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,128,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Avient by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,724,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,821,000 after buying an additional 381,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Avient by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,438,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,937,000 after buying an additional 384,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avient by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,293,000 after buying an additional 131,406 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.
Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.
