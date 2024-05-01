Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.56), Briefing.com reports. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 696.69%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 0.7 %

CAR traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $94.75. The company had a trading volume of 915,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,230. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.22. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $244.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.61.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.57.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.