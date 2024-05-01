Banana Gun Price Reaches $35.69 on Major Exchanges (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Banana Gun has a market capitalization of $92.56 million and $3.23 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banana Gun token can currently be bought for $35.69 or 0.00060646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Banana Gun has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded down 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Banana Gun Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,904,220 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,593,592 tokens. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot.

Banana Gun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,904,220.04264639 with 2,593,592.2058961 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 31.78421065 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $3,044,291.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banana Gun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banana Gun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

