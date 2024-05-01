Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,510,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the March 31st total of 9,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Banc of California Stock Performance

Banc of California stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,075,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,258. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $16.08.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 29.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $522.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.01%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BANC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banc of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 7,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,677.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 268,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,356.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 7,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,677.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 268,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,356.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.16 per share, for a total transaction of $131,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,388.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 27,130 shares of company stock valued at $445,277. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Banc of California by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,014,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311,842 shares in the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth about $27,297,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banc of California by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,997,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,260,000 after buying an additional 1,791,992 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Banc of California by 345.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,291,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Banc of California by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,853,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Featured Articles

