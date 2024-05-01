Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) Shares Up 1.1%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.68 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.28 ($0.13). 33,742 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 707,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.17 ($0.13).

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.75. The stock has a market cap of £104.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Bank of Ireland Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a €0.60 ($0.65) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 7.58%. This is an increase from Bank of Ireland Group’s previous dividend of $0.21. Bank of Ireland Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,316.55%.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

