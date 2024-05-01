Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $36.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.79. 42,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,150. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30. The firm has a market cap of $241.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.85.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.48%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on BMRC
About Bank of Marin Bancorp
Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Marin Bancorp
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.