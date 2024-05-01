Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Short Interest Down 6.5% in April

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,600 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 224,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,096.0 days.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BPMUF remained flat at $44.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average is $41.22. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $44.45.
About Basilea Pharmaceutica
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Basilea Pharmaceutica
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.