Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Short Interest Down 6.5% in April

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,600 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 224,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,096.0 days.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPMUF remained flat at $44.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average is $41.22. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $44.45.

About Basilea Pharmaceutica

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. The company offers Cresemba, an intravenous and antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union.

