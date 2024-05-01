BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

BCB Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. BCB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BCB Bancorp to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

BCB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BCBP opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $159.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22. BCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $13.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.87 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 9.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

BCBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BCB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

