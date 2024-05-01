Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BZH traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.20. The company had a trading volume of 412,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,456. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $889.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 13.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BZH. Wedbush lifted their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

