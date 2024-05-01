Beck Bode LLC Raises Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Beck Bode LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 316.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,875 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,934 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 2.6% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $392.81. 1,727,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,496. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $410.52 and its 200-day moving average is $399.52. The company has a market cap of $101.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.01 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,354,013.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at $23,755,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,381 shares of company stock valued at $5,203,249 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

