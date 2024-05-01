Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.48 to $0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $615 million to $655 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.90 million.

Shares of NYSE BHE traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.32. The stock had a trading volume of 280,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,266. Benchmark Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.70. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $691.35 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on BHE. StockNews.com cut Benchmark Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Sidoti cut Benchmark Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

