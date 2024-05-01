BITICA COIN Price Up 0% This Week (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 1st. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $723.15 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008370 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011972 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001412 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,121.64 or 1.00471206 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012754 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012914 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00102166 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BDCC is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,090,742,984 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03995488 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.