BlackFinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP) Sets New 12-Month High at $96.50

BlackFinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 96.50 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 94 ($1.18), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.18).

BlackFinch Spring VCT Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 95.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 93.68.

Get BlackFinch Spring VCT alerts:

BlackFinch Spring VCT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

About BlackFinch Spring VCT

Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC a venture capital firm specializing in growth stage and early stage investments. It also makes follow-on co-investments. It seeks to invest in technology-enabled companies with a focus on research and development and innovation. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackFinch Spring VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackFinch Spring VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.