BlackFinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP) Sets New 12-Month High at $96.50

BlackFinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 96.50 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 94 ($1.18), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.18).
BlackFinch Spring VCT Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 95.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 93.68.
BlackFinch Spring VCT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.
About BlackFinch Spring VCT
Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC a venture capital firm specializing in growth stage and early stage investments. It also makes follow-on co-investments. It seeks to invest in technology-enabled companies with a focus on research and development and innovation. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.
