BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the March 31st total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ECAT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.32. The company had a trading volume of 149,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,800. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.16. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 55,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $970,693.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,552,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,104,286.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 1,538,085 shares of company stock worth $26,006,954 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 15.7% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,335,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,815,000 after buying an additional 2,077,944 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 18.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 802,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after buying an additional 123,201 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 516,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after buying an additional 93,034 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 27.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after buying an additional 101,079 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.