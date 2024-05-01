BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:CALY)

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1242 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of CALY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.16. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $50.50.
BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.