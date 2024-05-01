Blackstone Loan Financing Limited to Issue Dividend of €0.02 (LON:BGLF)

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Blackstone Loan Financing Price Performance

Shares of LON:BGLF opened at GBX 0.61 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.58. Blackstone Loan Financing has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.73 ($0.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 439.38 and a current ratio of 439.40.

Blackstone Loan Financing Company Profile

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd is an internally managed investment fund. it invests in floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through CLO Securities. Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Jersey, Channel Islands.

