bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bleuacacia

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in bleuacacia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Get bleuacacia alerts:

bleuacacia Stock Performance

Shares of BLEU stock remained flat at $10.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.89 million, a P/E ratio of 56.32 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. bleuacacia has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

bleuacacia Company Profile

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

See Also

