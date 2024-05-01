bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Short Interest Up 9.6% in April

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,620,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the March 31st total of 29,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On bluebird bio
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,347,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,967,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the third quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
bluebird bio Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BLUE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.93. 7,697,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,732,211. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.74. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $5.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on BLUE
bluebird bio Company Profile
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than bluebird bio
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.