bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Short Interest Up 9.6% in April

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,620,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the March 31st total of 29,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,347,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,967,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the third quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.93. 7,697,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,732,211. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.74. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $5.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLUE shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $1.72 to $1.68 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.74.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

