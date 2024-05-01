BNB Trading Down 7.3% This Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $82.27 billion and approximately $1.58 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $557.41 or 0.00959105 BTC on popular exchanges.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,587,702 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling BNB
