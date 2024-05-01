Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.25

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$69.25 and last traded at C$69.11, with a volume of 891537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$62.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$95.00 price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$96.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$82.00.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Up 7.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market cap of C$5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$51.94.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.