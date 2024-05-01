Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.25

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$69.25 and last traded at C$69.11, with a volume of 891537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$62.72.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$95.00 price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$96.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$82.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Up 7.4 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
