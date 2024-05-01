Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,652,500 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 1,752,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 344.3 days.

Brambles Stock Performance

BMBLF stock remained flat at $9.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Brambles has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

