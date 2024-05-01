BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:USFI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:USFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1088 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.009087.
BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
USFI traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $23.36. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238. BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $25.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.11.
About BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF
