Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 113.41%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Brinker International updated its FY24 guidance to $3.80-4.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.800-4.000 EPS.

Brinker International Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:EAT traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.16. 1,164,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,811. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $54.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,086,610.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,045.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

