British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Update

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BTLCY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 860 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,050. British Land has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

