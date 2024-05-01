Buckhead Capital Management LLC Acquires 901 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for 1.8% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,953,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,166,837,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,746,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,201,000 after purchasing an additional 64,981 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,066,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,032,000 after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $181,849,000 after purchasing an additional 75,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.23.

CRL traded up $3.69 on Wednesday, hitting $232.69. The company had a trading volume of 534,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,837. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $275.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

