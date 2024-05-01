Buckhead Capital Management LLC Buys 16,978 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,978 shares during the period. Gentex accounts for about 1.6% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 123.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 371.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 283.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,365.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,578,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,082. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.15. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.38 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

