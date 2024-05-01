Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $4.06 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up 1.5% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.07. 1,868,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,201. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.65 and its 200-day moving average is $211.69. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.73 and a 52 week high of $223.80.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Argus upped their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CME

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.