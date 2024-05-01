Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $615,000 Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ANSS traded down $3.40 on Wednesday, reaching $321.48. 508,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,931. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $336.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.06. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.