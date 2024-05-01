Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $970,000 Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 371,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,121,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $862.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $11,661,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $11,661,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,585 shares of company stock worth $3,818,268 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $15.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $695.33. The company had a trading volume of 943,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,999. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $818.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $803.06. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $672.88 and a one year high of $914.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 68.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.28%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

